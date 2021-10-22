Forex reserves fall to $24.327 billion

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves dropped to $24.327 billion in the week ended October 15 from $25.969 billion a week ago due to foreign debt repayment, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

The SBP reserves decreased by $1.646 billion to $17.492 billion mainly due to external debt repayment that included repayment of $1 billion against Pakistan International Sukuk, the SBP said in a statement. The reserves of commercial banks, however slightly rose to $6.835 billion from $6.831 billion.