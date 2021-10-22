Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was recorded in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas while a westerly wave was likely to approach upper and central parts of the country from Friday (today). Met officials predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in upper/central parts of the country while rain-wind-thunderstorm was expected in upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. They predicted hailstorm and snowfall over high mountains at isolated places in upper districts. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where mercury dropped to 01°C while in Lahore, it was 19.3°C and maximum was 34.5°C.