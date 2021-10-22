 
Friday October 22, 2021
Rich should pay for greater carbon footprint

World
AFP
October 22, 2021

Paris: As rich people have a greater carbon footprint than the poor they should pay more tax to compensate, says a study by the World Inequality Lab (WIL) published ahead of the upcoming COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

