JI chief says PTI govt proved to be a disaster

CHITRAL: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday the three years rule of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has proved to be a disaster for the country.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a function here, he said there would be a sit-in at D-Chowk in Islamabad on October 31 against the growing price spiral. The JI head said a strategy would be evolved after the protest in Islamabad for launching an agitation against the incompetent and corrupt government which, he said, had introduced the worst price hike and inflation in the country.

Sirajul Haq said getting rid of the present rulers had become a must as its policies had made life miserable for the common people who were finding it difficult to earn the two times meal for the family.

The JI chief believed that the PTI government was following the fiscal policies of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank which wanted to enslave the Muslims.

He was critical of the foreign policy as well and said that the country stood isolated internationally due to the flawed policies of the present government.