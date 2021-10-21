CDA chairman directs to expedite rehabilitation work on IJP road

Islamabad In line with the authority’s comprehensive policy regarding uplift of road infrastructure in Isla*** mabad, the management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has directed the concerned formation to accelerate the pace of work on I.J Principal Road widening and rehabilitation project.

On the directions of the CDA chairman, Member Engineering along with Director General Works, Director Roads South, NESPAK consultants and NLC visited the I.J Principal Road for inspecting the construction work.

Initial investigation including soil testing, pile load testing and survey work is underway. Instructions were issued that the initial investigation be completed at earliest and to start construction work on the project soon. Instructions were issued to devise a comprehensive traffic diversion plan with the consultation of Islamabad Traffic police. CDA has also requested the commuters to use alternative route to avoid inconvenience.

Under this project, four lanes on each side of the IJP Road will be constructed including two rigid and two flexible lanes while two flyovers will be constructed one at 9th Avenue and other at Faqeer Appe Road while two bridges will constructed at Katarian and Pirwadhi respectively. The project will be completed in 18 months with cost amounting to Rs4.9 billion.

Incumbent management of the authority envisaged the project, completed its technical requirements, hired consultant and now work on the project has been started, the CDA spokesman said.

The rehabilitation of IJP road will facilitate inter-provincial traffic and the traffic from Rawalpindi to Islamabad and vice versa in addition to facilitating the traffic management system in the city.