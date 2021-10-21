Violators of ‘no go areas’ in Margallas to face arrest

Islamabad: The visitors who enter into ‘No Go Area’ of the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) will now be arrested as the administration is going to impose Section 144 to curb this increasing illegal practice.

According to the details, the incidents of visitors entering into ‘No Go Areas’ has increased in the recent past and now it is necessary to stop this illegal activity to save natural habitats of birds and animals.

The local police will register case and arrest those who will be found involved in violation of the rules set by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB).

The IWMB has erected notice boards at different locations to inform the visitors about the ‘No Go Areas’. All relevant information has also been given on these boards for the visitors who come in large numbers all over the week.

It is pertinent to mention here that there were number of visitors in recent weeks who never followed the instructions and later called for help when they failed to find the way out from the forest area.

When the breeding season was going on the visitors kept violating the rules and often created awkward situation for the administration. The wildlife animals and birds never like any kind of intervention in their habitats due to which the IWMB also imposed ban on entry of pet dogs. The wildlife species take the smell and footprints of dogs as a forceful intervention and an unwanted invasion in their own area.