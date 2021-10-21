CCPO puts police on high alert

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has issued directions to Lahore police to remain high alert in the wake of the present law and order situation.

No one would be allowed to disturb the peace of the City as Lahore police would ensure safety to the citizens at every cost, the CCPO said while chairing a meeting of the senior officers of all the wings of Lahore police here on Wednesday. DIG Investigation Shariq Jamal, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, SSPs as well as SPs of investigation and operations wings and other related officers attended the meeting. The CCPO reviewed the overall law and order situation of the provincial capital besides evaluated the performance of all the units of Lahore police. He said citizen-centric smart policing was a priority of Lahore police. He said Investigation Wing had been strengthened to improve its performance by providing additional human resource and enhancing capacity building. The CCPO directed the police officers to continue holding open courts in different areas of the City on a regular basis to listen to the problems of the citizens at their doorstep and take immediate action for redress of their grievances.