White lies, black lies

The recent surge in petroleum prices and the subsequent inflation is too much for the underprivileged and economically destitute. Skyrocketing inflation in a society where over 20 percent of the population lives below the poverty line is a nightmarish reality.

The greatest paradox of Pakistan’s politics is that the appealing and carefully crafted slogans propounded by political agendas at the eve of elections always prove counterproductive. From the slogan of ‘roti, kapra aur makaan’ (bread, cloth and shelter) to that of ‘Naya Pakistan’ (New Pakistan), the people have received nothing but trials and tribulations. The people of Pakistan need to do some introspection on the ways their votes are exploited. How long will people suffer for the sins of their so-called representatives? Only a judicious use of votes can pull them out of suffering on a sustainable basis.

Insaf Ali Bangwar

Kandhkot