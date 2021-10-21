Hunt on for suspect after botched ATM robbery bid

In a robbery attempt, a suspect made a botched attempt to break a private bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) in Civil Lines, Karachi, on Wednesday.
The bank is located near the Governor House in the Red Zone of the city. The suspect tried to steal cash from the ATM, but he failed to do so and left. Police claimed that they timely reached the scene after getting information on police helpline Madadgar 15.
The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing a man, whose face was covered, making the robbery bid. The police are investigating if any associates of the robber were present outside the ATM booth. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.
