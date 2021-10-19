Symposium held to keep engineers, scientists up-to-date with latest technologies

Islamabad:The 17th International Symposium on Advanced Materials (ISAM)-2021 organised by Pakistan Advance Materials Forum (PAMF) here on Monday.

This biennial event has become one of the prime international platforms at which materials engineers and scientists keep themselves up-to-date with recent technologies and new developments. During the Symposium, 300 papers will be presented by foreign and local researchers.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shibli Faraz Federal Minister for Science & Technology highlighted the scope of materials technology as unlimited which has led to a significant increase in the range and depth of research and development in the industrially advanced world. He said that “The future of Pakistan is also dependent upon advancement in the field of Science & Technology”. While stressing upon the role of Science & Technology in the socio-economic development of the country, he asked the Scientists and Engineers to promote a culture of research which can practically be implemented later on. He added that “Pakistan is a developing country, and is rich in material resources. We also have some of the best manpower but unfortunately our resources remain untapped and our expertise finds few avenues to flourish because we utterly lack the infrastructure and the sophisticated technology of minerals processing, alloy development, melting and zone refining, fabrication and forming techniques etc”.

Addressing at the ceremony, the chairman of the Symposium, Engineer Tahir Ikram emphasised the role of advanced materials saying that “In this modern era, the growth and development of any country is gauged on the basis of advancement of Materials. From the pre-historic times and now in the world of Advanced and New Materials, mankind has always measured its progress through the use of metals and materials and it will continue to do so in future”. He added that “Materials, supersonic jets & space shuttles are just few examples of technologies based on the science of materials. After landing on the moon, humans are now planning to land on Mars. While living on earth, now we are searching other habitable planets in our galaxy. It is all possible due to advancement in materials and technological developments. Today, faced with the rising demands for product performance and reliability, design engineers continually evaluate materials that can provide the answers to new consumer demands”.

Briefing about the previous 16 symposia, the Secretary of the Symposium, Dr. Amjad Ali said that holding the symposia on Advanced Materials was a timely decision taken in 1989. 17th in its series, so far, this biennial event has been held from the last 31 years.