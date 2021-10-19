One dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi:Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has claimed one more life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the district to 1188 while a total of 31 new patients have been reported positive for the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district taking tally from the region to 142,335 on Monday.

It is important that the number of patients reported from the region in the last 24 hours is the lowest after June 26 this year while less than 31 cases in a day have been reported only for the second time from the twin cities in the last one year showing the fourth wave of the outbreak has started losing intensity.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that to date, a total of 2,125 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness. No COVID-19 death was reported from ICT in the last 24 hours though 937 patients from the federal capital had already died of the infection.

Another seven patients belonging to the district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 35,869 of which 34,479 patients have recovered. A total of 21 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 181 patients were in home isolation on Monday.

Meanwhile, 24 new patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT that has taken the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital to 106,469 of which 104,526 patients have recovered from coronavirus illness. The number of active cases from ICT dropped down to 1,006 on Monday, the lowest since the beginning of the fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak.