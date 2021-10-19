Mufti Taqi Usmani to attend Ulema conference at Governor House

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail met renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani at Darul Uloom Korangi on Monday.

He was accompanied by Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh and Principal Secretary to Governor Dr Syed Saifur Rahman.

Ismail invited Mufti Usmani to attend the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference to be held at the Governor House on October 22. He said a Shan-e-Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference was also being organised to commemorate Eid Milad-un-Nabi, and Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the conference via video link.

The governor said the government had been taking steps to mark the sacred occasion in a befitting manner in accordance with the directives of the prime minister. Mufti Usmani accepted the invitation and welcomed the move to hold the Ulema and Mashaikh Conference at the Governor House.

Langar

The Governor House has been hosting a “Langar” for the public till Tuesday (today) to mark the sacred days of Rabi-ul-Awwal. The governor said the federal government had been doing its best to mark the sacred days in a befitting manner.

He said the message of peace, affinity and love of the last Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was for the whole world, and there was a need to spread that message all over the globe.

He appreciated the fact that a large number of people had been attending the Langar at the Governor House. He said all government and historical buildings had been decorated to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Ismail said the upcoming conference would highlight different aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). He said noted religious scholars would attend the conference whose proceedings would suggest to the people methods to conform their lives to Sunnah.