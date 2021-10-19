Renowned poet, journalist Dr Ajmal Niazi laid to rest

LAHORE: Renowned journalist, columnist, poet and intellectual Dr Ajmal Niazi passed away in Lahore Sunday night after a protracted illness. He was 75 and hailed from Moosa Khel town of Mianwali district.

He authored several books including a biography of veteran journalist and Pakistan movement leader late Hameed Nizami. He was popularly known among literary circles for his poetry and his weekly satirical-cum-political column titled ‘Bay Niaziyan’ in a national Urdu daily for over three decades.

His other noted works include Jal Thal, Mohammad-ud-Din Fauq, and Mihrab in the Temple. He also served as a Professor of Urdu in various colleges, including Government College Mianwali, Forman Christian College and Government College University.

In recognition of his services, the government had bestowed on him Sitara-i-Imtiaz — third-highest civilian honour. He was buried at a local graveyard Monday evening and his funeral prayers were attended by a large number of political and intellectual personalities, besides journalists, educationists and literary figures in the country.

His death was widely condoled as President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and other government officials, intellectuals, journalist expressed condolence over his demise, and expressed sympathies with the family.