Issues resolved, claims Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the issue over the posting of the DG ISI had been resolved and there is complete harmony between the government and the army.

Talking to media men ahead of inaugurating a calligraphic display on Monday, the Federal Information Minister Ch Fawad advised JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to start a rent a crowd business, as his political career has now exhausted.

He said meetings between the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff were held regularly and all issues have been resolved. He said the opposition always looked for an excuse to hold protest [against the government].

Fawad said the opposition leaders readied their CVs to enter into corridors of power once they assumed there were differences between the government and the security institutions but now their euphoria was dying away, he added. He said the opposition always talked about democratic credentials but they have no such high credentials and always stand prepared to strike a deal to evade accountability. The minister ruled out possibility of having any discussion with the opposition on their corruption cases.

Basically, the opposition, he said was not only devoid of political thinking, but also lacked administrative and economic policies. The opposition could not come into power by criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan all along rather they should do some introspection and review their policies. He once again invited the opposition to work with the government for bringing electoral reforms and amending NAB laws.

To a question, the minister said that oil prices have risen all across the world and we are very much part of it. If oil prices rise in the world market, it will have its repercussions here too and if they drop globally, it will bound to happen in our country too. People understand the opposition's gimmicks, which do not work all the time, he said while referring to undue criticism of the government by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal and Shehbaz Sharif.

He said prices of different commodities including wheat flour have been brought down, while a visible reduction in sugar price was also expected due to bumper crops of sugarcane. The price of wheat flour was only high in Sindh due to delay on the part of provincial government for its release, he said, adding from today, the Sindh government has started releasing the commodity and it was hoped that its prices would decline soon in the province.