Belarus recalls Paris envoy after French diplomat leaves

Moscow: Belarus said on Monday it was recalling its ambassador in Paris for consultations after French envoy Nicolas de Bouillane de Lacoste was ordered to leave the post-Soviet country amid a diplomatic crisis with the EU.

"The Belarusian ambassador to France, Igor Fisenko, has been recalled to Minsk for consultations," the Belarusian foreign ministry said in a statement. Like other EU countries, France has not recognised Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s claim to a sixth presidential term in disputed elections in August last year.

The French ambassador, who arrived in Belarus last November, presented his credentials to the Belarusian foreign minister but not Lukashenko. The Belarusian foreign ministry said on Monday the move was a violation of standard diplomatic protocol.

It said it regretted France’s stance and was "interested in restoring fully-fledged operations at both missions." The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Lukashenko’s regime over a post-election crackdown on dissent after historic protests erupted in Belarus against his rule.

But the 67-year-old leader has maintained his grip on power with the backing of ally and creditor Moscow. De Lacoste left Belarus on Sunday. In a message to the Belarusian people, de Lacoste said he had met many "courageous" people during his tenure in the country.

"Know that we will stay by your side," he said. "We call on you to never give up hope for better days." Minsk has cut ties with other Western envoys in recent months. In August, Minsk revoked consent for the appointment of the US ambassador, career diplomat Julie Fisher, who in December had been confirmed as the first US envoy to the ex-Soviet country since 2008.