 
Tuesday October 19, 2021
157 Yemeni rebels killed

AFP
October 19, 2021

Marib, Yemen: The coalition in Yemen said on Monday it had killed 157 Huthi rebels near Marib, as fierce fighting raged for the strategic city in a war that has raged for seven years. Air strikes "destroyed 13 military vehicles and killed 157 terrorist elements" in Abdiya within the past 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

