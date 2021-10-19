Durraid, Haider, Hussnain, Hamza to compete in Central Asia events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Durraid Durrani, Haider Ali, Hussnain Ali, and Hamza Ali are participating in two international junior tennis events this month. According to details, all four players are first to participate in Uzbekistan ATF 14&Under Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from October 23-30. Husnain is top seed and Haider third seed at Kazzinc Open (Grade-1) scheduled in Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, from October 30 to November 6.