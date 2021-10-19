FBR to sponsor canoe arena

KARACHI: Pakistan canoe players are to get the latest machines for indoor training and a new canoe arena through sponsorship from the Federal Board of Revenue.

FBR's member operation customs Tariq Huda announced this sponsorship from the FBR's CPF unit during his visit to Hayat Durrani Water Sports Academy, which is the central rowing and canoeing training center in Balochistan.

He was briefed about the academy's contribution towards preparation and production of international level rowing and canoe players in Pakistan. He also met national champion and custom's honorary player M Abubakar and lauded his efforts to represent Pakistan at international level. He said the FBR would sponsor the academy and players representing the customs in two phases.