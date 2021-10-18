FIR against victims’ relatives for attacking SHO

SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police registered an FIR against 17 members of Soomro clan and 25 to 30 unknown persons for attacking the police patrolling party on October 14, at a farmhouse in Tahir Soomro village of taluka Qasimabad in Hyderabad where they had reached to disperse protesters attacking the Mukhtiarkar.

Body of a boy identified as Usman Soomro, was recovered from the farmhouse of Mukhtiarkar of Qasimabad, Hyderabad, Majid Khaskheli. The staff at the farmhouse said that Soomro had committed suicide. But his relatives accuse the Muhktiarkar and his brother, Amjad, for killing their son.

The irate family members and other protesters attacked the farmhouse injuring Majid Khaskheli and his brother Amjad Khaskheli and went ahead to attack the police patrol when it arrived to disperse them. The attack on the police left the SHO injured. Meanwhile, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal has formed a committee, headed by, SP Headquarters Anil Haider, to investigate the case and to submit its report within the next two days.