Two HESCO employees arrested for ghost appointments

SUKKUR: The FIA team, Hyderabad, arrested two officials of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company for inducting ghost employees.

Additional SHO, FIA Hyderabad, Masroor Baloch, said the investigating agency, after collection of evidence arrested former HR admin officer HESCO, Ali Anwar Jokhio, and upper division clerk Tahir Mughal for inducting ghost employees.

According to preliminary information, the accused would forge draft orders to show hiring employees of other power companies in HESCO. The FIA officer accused clerk Tahir Mughal confessed to forging fake draft orders and forwarding them to HR Admin Ali Anwar Jokhio for approval to issue appointment letters of ghost employees. The staff in reality were never hired. “Investigations from the former HESCO officials is underway,” said Additional SHO FIA, Masroor Baloch.