Two HESCO employees arrested for ghost appointments

SUKKUR: The FIA team, Hyderabad, arrested two officials of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company for inducting ghost employees.
Additional SHO, FIA Hyderabad, Masroor Baloch, said the investigating agency, after collection of evidence arrested former HR admin officer HESCO, Ali Anwar Jokhio, and upper division clerk Tahir Mughal for inducting ghost employees.
According to preliminary information, the accused would forge draft orders to show hiring employees of other power companies in HESCO. The FIA officer accused clerk Tahir Mughal confessed to forging fake draft orders and forwarding them to HR Admin Ali Anwar Jokhio for approval to issue appointment letters of ghost employees. The staff in reality were never hired. “Investigations from the former HESCO officials is underway,” said Additional SHO FIA, Masroor Baloch.
ISLAMABAD: Experts and civil society representatives speaking at a national webinar on Saturday mentioned that...
SUKKUR: A woman lost her life on Sunday, while trying to save her brother-in-law, when her husband tried to kill his...
SUKKUR: The Kandhkot Police have failed to arrest the killers of Memona Soomro, who was murdered allegedly by her...
SUKKUR: Three people were killed in Sukkur and Jacobabad in two different tribal clashes. Two groups of Jatoi clan...
SUKKUR: The Hyderabad Police registered an FIR against 17 members of Soomro clan and 25 to 30 unknown persons for...
ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre Sunday issued a clarification regarding a viral social media...