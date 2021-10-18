Initiative to support rural women entrepreneurs in Sindh

SUKKUR: An MoU was signed on the International Rural Women’s Day on October 15, for a European Union-funded project ‘Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress’ and implemented by the Research and Development Foundation (RDF).

Reports said the organisations would work together to uplift the rural women SMEs to increase business and employment opportunities to eradicate poverty. Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza appreciated the GRASP’s initiatives for linking rural women entrepreneurs to the male-dominated markets, especially its initiative to distribute digital devices among the women entrepreneurs to sell their products online.

One of the experts said that removing obstacles being faced by women, especially in agri-business is the aim of the GRASP and it would contribute through policy reviewing, conducting capacity building programmes, and giving exposure visits to the rural women entrepreneur. It would also help women to get connected with the markets and to provide suitable working conditions.