Panahgahs illuminated ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Islamabad : Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) celebratory preparations are gaining momentum at more than hundred Panahgahs with meaningful and active participation of its dwellers, daily wage earners and community in decoration and illumination of those buildings.

In twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Panahgahs are already wearing a jubilant look with a renewed religious fervour at the gross root level for commemorating 12th of Rabi-ul Awwal which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“There is an amazing energy on the part of Panahgahs dwellers to celebrate this year’s Eid Milad-un-Nabi as the biggest event in the country’s history in line with clarion call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said PM’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes (Panahgahs) Naseem ur Rehman while visiting one of the Federal Capital’s facilities, located at Sector G-9. Talking to the media on Sunday, he said Illumination of both the cities shelter homes has been completed, while adornment of rest of the countrywide facilities was underway.

Apart from illumination, all other facilities were also being revisited.

“When we observe such days, the spirit of team work gets a boost which eventually leads to improvement in the overall facilities at the Panahgahs,” he said, adding such days provide the opportunity to renew the pledge of making this project sustainable.

“What we are seeing, this is not just illumination of official building, but radiate the feelings of Muslim brotherhood, fraternity and sharing that strengthen the vision of Panahgahs,” the focal person remarked.

He said at the moment, there were an environment of festivity at all the shelter homes as all the dwellers along with community had been actively taking part in decorating the buildings out of their love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Meals were being supplemented with sweets while special prayers were being arranged after dinner and lunch daily for peace and prosperity in the country, he added.

“This is the best way to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi as this is the most bright and cheerful day of the year.