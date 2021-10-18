Preparations to celebrate 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal completed

Islamabad : The National Highways and Motorways Police has completed preparations to celebrate Eid-Milad-un-Nabi at the Central Police Office in Islamabad as well as Regional, Zonal and Sector Offices all across the country in befitting manner. Motorway Police has scheduled various activities on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi, says a press release.
National Highways and Motorways Police FM-95 Radio will broadcast Naat e Rasool Maqbool and special programmes on Sirat-e-Taiba for listeners throughout all the day long on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.
In addition, the Central Police Office, NHMP Training College and all offices of the National Highways and Motorways Police will be decorated with electric lights and banners. Officers of the Road Safety Unit will also convene special event on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and distribute gifts and prizes to children and participants.
