Fake treatment centres sealed

LAHORE : The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 223 fake treatment centres in 28 cities of the province, while four quacks have been booked for illegally desealing outlets.

Rahim Yar Khan police have registered cases against four quacks of Sadiqabad for illegally desealing their sealed outlets. On the other hand, the PHC enforcement teams had raided 2,116 treatment centres during the last three weeks, and shuttered 223 outlets. Also, as per the census data, 589 quacks were found to have quit their illegal businesses.

Major actions were carried out in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad where 19 centres each were closed down.

The rest included 15 in Pakpattan, Lahore 14, 13 each in Multan and Khushab, 11 each in Chakwal and Nankana Sahab, and 10 in Kasur.

The majority of the quacks’ outlets shuttered in Lahore were being run as of the general physicians, which were Shahzad Clinic, Khalid Clinic, Tahir Clinic, Sheikh Clinic, Afzal Clinic, Arif Clinic, Sarwar Clinic, Dilshad Clinic, MashaAllah Clinic, Akbar Clinic, Razzaq Clinic, Maqsood Clinic, Mumtaz Homoeopathic Clinic, Faiz Health Centre, and AA Khan Dental Surgeon.

“So far, the Commission had sealed 34,345 illegal treatment centres, while its enforcement teams had carried out raids on more than 108,000 outlets, while 25,422 quacks had quit their illegal businesses,” added the PHC spokesperson.

Breast Cancer: Punjab University’s Health Centre in collaboration with Pink Ribbon organised Breast Cancer Awareness Programme at Girl’s Hostel No 4.

According to details, Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Director Institute of Social and Cultural Studies Prof Dr Rubeena Zakar, General Breast Surgeon Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Rifqa Awan, Dr Umda Anwaar and female students were present.

The speakers said that breast cancer was a major cause of death worldwide and it was important to raise awareness about it to curb the rising rate in Pakistan.