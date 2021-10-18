Uncontrollable prices

An increase in petrol prices has a direct effect on the rate of inflation. In our country, unfortunately, the petrol and diesel price hikes have become a norm. This frequent and sudden increase is slowly becoming unbearable for the majority as it directly influences the prices of food products and other essential commodities. Transport fares also increase whenever there is an increase in petrol prices, causing a lot of problems for people who have to travel long distances for work.

It is important to mention here that many people have had no increment in their salaries over the last few years. The government needs to have a look at this situation. Rising inflation is pushing many people below the poverty line.

Khushal Khan

Peshawar