Volcanic ash halts flights on Spanish island

MADRID: Planes were grounded on La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, for the second straight day on Sunday because of ash from a volcano that began erupting a month ago.
Airlines scrapped all 38 flights scheduled for Sunday, most of them to and from other islands in the Atlantic archipelago off Morocco, an airport spokesman said.
Only four of the 34 flights scheduled for Saturday went ahead as planned.
Local airline Binter said in a statement it would "restart activity as soon as possible and as long as conditions allow flights to resume safely".
