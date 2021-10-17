Corona positivity ratio recorded 1.69pc in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday reported decline in national positivity ratio below 2% amid declining disease trend and death rate.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in a tweet on it's official handle shared the latest disease statistics. The National COVID positivity ratio during 24 hours was recorded 1.69%. The nerve centre of the country in its fight against the pandemic wrote that some 52,589 tests were conducted across the country with 893 more people testing positive for the contagious disease.

There were 2,014 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.

During the past 24 hours, some 24 infected patients died due to the deadly virus including those under treatment in the hospitals and in their respective quarantines or homes.