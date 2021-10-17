Modern Punjabi song strikes a chord with millennials

Islamabad : A powerful live performer with an international profile, Adnan Qureshi stole the limelight here Friday night at the media launch and screening of his recently released song ‘Mainu Pyar Hogaya’—a modern Punjabi song that is relatable, has a pleasant commercial sound, is easy to understand even for non-Punjabi listeners, and above all, strikes a chord with the millennials.

The event was hosted by the Foundation for Arts Culture and Education (FACE)—an organization that seeks to empower communities through the universal language of music, arts, and cultural interaction. Representatives of key media houses and a select audience attended the event amidst adherence to Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking as chief guest, the President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nadeem A Rauf complimented Adnan for being a multifaceted artist whose creativity has blossomed in a milieu rendered morbid by Covid-19. He assured to extend all possible support for the promotion of music and art.

Introducing Adnan, Nosheen Bukari from FACE shared that the Islamabad-based singer has been performing to packed audiences for the last 18 years—primarily in the United States. He possesses a deep voice with a huge vocal range. Adnan was flanked at the event by the music video’s audio producer and director, Mustafa Ali and Danish Ansari, respectively. His song has been composed by Rizwan Sam Samar, with lyrics by Naveed Anwar.

While contemporary pop and playback film music of the sub-continent has been Adnan’s forte, he is actively working on original productions as well. He has work at lot to recreate Pakistani film and pop music and has released amazing cover songs like ‘Raat Chali Hai Jhoom Ke,’ and ‘Dekho Yeh Kaun Aagaya,’ in his inimitable style.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mustafa said, “Our studio was designed with both the artist and the producer in mind. The goal is to provide a relaxed atmosphere where you can feel at home to create. Our team of professionals does more than just record. We work with the artist, participating in the process of creating music, writing lyrics, and composing before mixing and mastering it with top-notch equipment.”

Mustafa’s career in the music industry dates to 30 years. He has worked with singers of the ilk of Sajjad Ali, Atif Aslam, Ali Zafar, Strings, Shafqat Amanat Ali, Sukhbir, and Vipal Mehta, among others. He also produces music for India and UAE.

Sharing his views, Danish said, “Visuals are much more than just capturing a moment and a visual artist is much more than just a storyteller. I don't believe art can be created in closed cages or under restrictions. It’s spiritual and captivating; it’s inspiring and emotional,” he pointed out. And judging from Adnan’s video, that is precisely what filmmaking is about for Danish.

Expressing his views, the CEO of FACE Zeejah Fazli said, “Adnan has beautifully presented a side of Punjabi music genre that is becoming rare these days, as it is either Bhangra or Rap.” He added that FACE has and will continue to promote talented musicians of Pakistan.

The sparkling event ended with a question-answer session, followed by refreshments.