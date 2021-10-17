PGMI employees regularised

LAHORE : As many as 8 contract employees of grade 1 to 15 of Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) & Ameer Uddin Medical College have been regularised who worked from the last 3 years.

Principal PGMI Prof. Al-freed Zafar while congratulating these employees, he mentioned that notification issued in compliance with the policy of the Punjab Government and now these employees will be able to work with more dedication. PGMI APCA Chairman Ch. Imtiaz Ahmed and President Kashif Gujjar expressed happiness over the orders and thanked Principal. They also distributed sweets to all employees. It is mentionable that these 8 regular employees thanked Prof. Al-freed Zafar on receiving their regularization orders and they also offered special prayers for the Chief Minister Punjab and the Health Minister.

Prof. Al-freed Zafar said that PGMI graduate doctors have a place for teaching and treatment all over the world, so these permanent employees should also demonstrate diligence, dedication and enthusiasm to further elevate the graph of the Institution. On this occasion these employees also express their determination to work with more zeal and fervor.