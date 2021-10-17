JI launches protest movement from today

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami has announced countrywide week-long protest movement from Sunday (today) against, what is called, massive inflation and anti-people policies of PTI government.

JI Ameer Sirajul Haq announced here on Saturday that protest demonstrations would be held in all major and small cities. He appealed to the people from all walks of life to take firm stand against injustice and be part of the JI movement to get rid of the corrupt and incompetent ruling elite bent upon destroying the country. He directed the JI leadership to contact the trade and farmer unions, lawyer bodies, transport sector people and other segments of society to make the anti-inflation and unemployment movement successful. The media should support the JI to get justice for the poor people, he appealed.

“The government has made complete surrender before the IMF. We reject the increase in petroleum products and electricity tariff,” he said, adding that PTI government increased per litre petrol price to Rs 138 when a labourer is unable to earn this amount in a day. The medicines prices, he said, went up 14 times during past three years. The prices of basic food items went 100 percent to 300 percent high during three-year rule of the PTI, he said. The price of DAP bag had gone up from Rs3,000 to Rs.7,000. The prices of pesticides and agriculture machinery were also beyond the reach of farmers, he added. The government lacked vision and ability to fix the economy and provide relief to the people, he said. Sirajul Haq said the ruling elite had nothing to do with the problems of people. The nation, he said, should reject the status quo parties and start a peaceful democratic struggle with the JI to transform Pakistan into Islamic welfare state. The already tested faces and parties, he said, could no longer bring about any change. The JI is the only option left with the people, he said, vowing the JI would bring about real change if voted to power.