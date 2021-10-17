Hamza lashes out at govt over hike in petroleum prices

LAHORE : PMLN central vice-president and opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has rejected increase in prices of petroleum products and said the petroleum bomb has been dropped on people with the signatures of the prime minister.

“Only clean and transparent elections can drown the tsunami of destruction,” he said in a statement issued here on Saturday. Hamza said that a scourge was looming over the country at the moment. “Hunger, inflation, unemployment and poverty are on the rise and the government dropped a petrol bomb of more than Rs 10 per liter on the already suppressed people,” he stated.

Imran Khan increased the price of petroleum products 8 times in 4 months, the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly said, adding since June, petroleum products have become more expensive by more than Rs 30.

“Food items are already out of reach of the common man. Inflation has crossed 12.5 per cent. The tsunami of inflation has swept the masses away. The developing economy has been buried in the graveyard of mismanagement, incompetence and corruption,” Hamza maintained.

He maintained that Imran Khan's focus was on making false cases against the opposition. Hamza added that the dollar has crossed Rs 172, the national debt was at record levels and not a single brick has been invested in the name of development projects.