4,049-kanal state land yet to be retrieved

LAHORE : Around 4,049-kanal land worth over Rs31billion of federal and provincial governments is illegally occupied by over 530 private housing societies, which the district administration has failed to retrieve.

Sources in the administration have revealed that the district government’s actions against Qabza mafia are mere verbal claims. The sources while quoting an internal report of the district administration have revealed that the government land worth over Rs31 billion is yet to be retrieved from influential people and private housing societies.

The report revealed that 4,059 kanals of government land was in illegal possession of 535 housing schemes. This included 1,148-kanal 6-marla land of Punjab government, 606-kanal and 7-marla land of Waqf Property Board and federal government, 1,754-kanal 13-marla land belong to different federal and provincial government departments and 2,305-kanal land in the head of old routes, irrigation system and other heads.

The report claimed that in Tehsil City, 62 housing societies have illegally occupied 665-kanal 10-marla land worth Rs5.32billion and in Tehsil Model Town, 165 housing societies have illegally occupied 2,012 kanals of land worth Rs15.23 billion.

The report revealed that seven housing societies in Cantt Tehsil have illegally occupied 59 kanals 19 marlas of land worth Rs345.15 million, in Shalimar Tehsil, 81 societies have illegally occupied 175 kanals 10 marlas of land of government worth Rs1.83 billion and in Raiwind Tehsil, 220 housing societies have illegally occupied 1,146 kanals 12 marlas of government land worth Rs 10.86 billion.

When contacted, a district administration spokesperson said retrieving the government land from illegal possession was on top priority of the administration. He said day to day operations were carried out to retrieve government land in various tehsils. He said the district administration was also contesting many legal cases in this regard as many illegal possession holders of government land got stay orders. The spokesperson claimed that the district government will leave no stone unturned to reclaim state land.