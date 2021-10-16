11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said on Friday.

Some 150 members of an Islamic scouts group, aged from 13 to 15 years old, were walking along the Cileuleur river when 21 are thought to have attempted to ford the water.

Nearby locals managed to pull ten to safety, said Supriono -- who, like many Indonesians, only has one name -- an official with Bandung’s search and rescue team.