11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

BANDUNG, Indonesia: Eleven students have drowned and two more are in critical condition after a trekking accident in Indonesia, an official said on Friday.
Some 150 members of an Islamic scouts group, aged from 13 to 15 years old, were walking along the Cileuleur river when 21 are thought to have attempted to ford the water.
Nearby locals managed to pull ten to safety, said Supriono -- who, like many Indonesians, only has one name -- an official with Bandung’s search and rescue team.
BEIJING: China on Saturday launched a rocket carrying three astronauts to its new space station on what is set to be...
LOS ANGELES: Former US president Bill Clinton was in hospital with an infection on Friday, a spokesman for the...
MOSCOW: Russia on Friday launched a population census delayed several times by the coronavirus pandemic that has...
ATHENS: Heavy flooding forced schools to close across Athens on Friday, triggered a false earthquake warning, caused...
DHAKA: Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters in Bangladesh’s two main cities on...
MADRID: The bodies of four migrants have been found off southern Spain, the Spanish coast guard said on Friday, adding...