Third day of clashes in Bangladash

DHAKA: Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at thousands of protesters in Bangladesh’s two main cities on Friday, in a third day of religious disturbances in the Muslim-majority nation, authorities said.

At least four people were killed late on Wednesday when police opened fire on a crowd of around 500 people attacking a Hindu temple in Hajiganj, one of several towns hit by the disturbances.

Two Hindus were also killed and some 150 others were injured across the country, community leader Gobinda Chandra Pramanik told AFP, with at least 80 makeshift temples attacked. Authorities did not confirm the toll.

"They brought out a procession and then hurled sandals and bricks at our officers. We fired tear shells and rubber bullets to disperse them," Sazzadur Rahman, Dhaka’s deputy police commissioner said.