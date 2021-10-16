Army, HEC, Punjab C, WAPDA, Railways win opening day matches

LAHORE: Army, HEC, Punjab C, WAPDA and Railways won the opening day matches of the First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side Women Hockey Championship here at the National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

HEC thrashed Gilgit-Baltistan by 13-0. The victorious side had a 7-0 lead at the interval. The girls from Gilgit-Baltistan carved out some impressive moves but failed to convert their moves into goals.

Army defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by a 21-0. Army began in a dominating style and took 9-0 lead in the first half.