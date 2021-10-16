KRL, PAF play draw in PPFL opener

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and KRL played to a 2-2 draw in the opening match of the second leg of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Municipal Stadium Thursday evening.

Muhammad Waleed opened the account for PAF in 39th minute with Samad Khan doubling the margin five minutes later.

PAF were leading 2-0 at the breather. KRL bounced back strongly in the second half with Ali Agha reducing the margin in the 56th minute and Abdullah Qadeer drawing the equalizer four minutes later.

Pakistan Football Federation vice president and National Assembly Malik Mohammad Amir Dogar and member Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Musaddiq Ghman were special guests at the opening ceremony of the second leg.

Members of Pakistan Football Federation Congress, Chaudhry Faqir Mohammad and Chaudhry Mohammad Saleem, President, Rawalpindi District Football Association, Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, Secretary, Abbottabad Football Association, Adil Khan Jadoon and a large number of spectators were also present.