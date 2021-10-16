Girls, not brides

Unfortunately, in Balochistan, thousands of girls get married off before they reach the age of 17, to men as old as 40. Such marriages ruin the lives of young girls, who are deprived of their basic rights to even dream of their own lives or get an education. According to a Unicef report in 2013, 21percent of girls in Pakistan are married before they turn 18. A number of these girls lose their lives due to medical complications at the time of childbirth. It is unfortunate that such young children are burdened with the taxing responsibly of motherhood. The authorities concerned should make better laws to put an end to this crime and save the lives of countless young girls.

Hammal Zahid

Turbat