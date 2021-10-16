Girls, not brides

Unfortunately, in Balochistan, thousands of girls get married off before they reach the age of 17, to men as old as 40. Such marriages ruin the lives of young girls, who are deprived of their basic rights to even dream of their own lives or get an education. According to a Unicef report in 2013, 21percent of girls in Pakistan are married before they turn 18. A number of these girls lose their lives due to medical complications at the time of childbirth. It is unfortunate that such young children are burdened with the taxing responsibly of motherhood. The authorities concerned should make better laws to put an end to this crime and save the lives of countless young girls.
Hammal Zahid
Turbat
The PTI government spent over a year trying to find fault/corruption in the LNG terminal built during the time Shahid...
Our politicians, while in power, are fond of launching projects that get them popularity. Such projects are for mere...
On October 10, I visited Sea View, Karachi for the first time and was shocked to find out that food items and snacks...
This refers to the letter ‘Driving up costs’ by Wakeel Khan. Contrary to the writer’s suggestion, the...
On the one hand, the incumbent government is eagerly working to implement the Single National Curriculum in the...
During the 2018 polls, Imran Khan made several promises with the nation, which included eradication of corruption and...