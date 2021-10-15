US provides info: Boy held for showing pistol in college, uploading video

LAHORE: The FIA Thursday arrested a student of a private college here for showing a pistol in a classroom and uploading its video on the social media, after receiving information from the US authorities.

Hussain Arif, a resident of Canal Housing Society and a student of the private college, uploaded a video on the social media platform ‘Snapchat’. In the video, the boy was seen taking out a pistol from under a desk in a classroom of the college.

The video was noticed by the monitoring agency of the United States, which informed the Interpol about the boy and video, showing concern that the student could use the pistol in the college.

The Interpol contacted the FIA and its crime wing arrested Hussain Asif. However, during the probe, the agency came to know that the student was carrying a toy pistol. Later, the student was released on a personal guarantee.