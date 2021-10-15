Seven hospitals get more beds for dengue patients

LAHORE : Focal Person on Dengue and COVID19 Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan has informed that a total of 25 beds each have been added in seven hospitals in the City for dengue patients.

The seven hospitals included Kahna Nau Hospital, Manawan Campus, Sabzazar Indus Hospital, Raiwind Hospital, Social Security Hospital, Multan Road, Social Security Hospital, MNCH, Kot Lakhpat, and Social Security Hospital, Shahdra. In addition, 40 additional beds have been added for dengue patients in Mayo hospital Lahore. Now, the total beds in Lahore for dengue patients are 1,375.

STORM Course: A one-day course on Shaikh Zayed Trauma Operative Management Course (STORM Course) was conducted here at Sheikh Zayed hospital on Thursday. The course was conducted under the supervision of Prof Dr Haroon Javed Majid, HOD General Surgery at Sheikh Zayed Hospital with the collaboration of Society of Surgeons Pakistan, Lahore chapter. Vice Chancellor of King Edward Medical University and Senior Vice President CPSP, Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal was the chief guest at the session which was inaugurated by President Society of Surgeons Pakistan Prof Farooq Afzal. Principal of SIMS Prof Mehmood Ayyaz, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical College Prof Amir Zaman, Dr Imran Khokhar, Prof Arshad Cheema, Prof Yar Muhammad, Prof Asghar Naqi, Dr Amir Latif, Prof Waris Farooq, Prof Imran Anwar and others participated.