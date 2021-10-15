Mosquito menace

The dengue virus is spreading rapidly across the country. As of Monday, a total of seventy-eight new cases of dengue were reported in Islamabad. The total count for Islamabad alone is 1,229 so far. The rising number of dengue cases has created panic all over Pakistan, and yet the authorities concerned have not taken any cohesive initiative to launch a fumigation drive in various localities against the virus.

The authorities concerned should conduct awareness campaigns to educate people about the virus.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat