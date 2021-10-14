Upgradation of existing labs need of the hour: minister

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi presided over a meeting to review the performance of livestock and dairy development department here Wednesday.

Provincial Minister Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Addl Secretary Planning, Livestock & Dairy Development Khalid Chaudhry, Head of CM Special Monitoring Unit Faseel Asif and officers of P&D and Finance departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi said in view of its utility, livestock department should enhance its activities on commercial basis and extend their projects thus providing maximum benefits to livestock producing farmers. The minister appreciated success to reduce the infertility by using the latest (IVF) in vitro fertilisation technology. He directed to upgrade the existing labs which would help to expand their capabilities resultantly boosting export dairy products.