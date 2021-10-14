 
Thursday October 14, 2021
Daily aspirin may harm more than help seniors

World
AFP
October 14, 2021

Washington: A US government expert panel said Tuesday it no longer recommends a daily dose of aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke in people aged 60 and over.

People aged 40-59 who are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease but have no history of it, should consult with their doctor and make an individual decision on whether to start taking the medicine.

