Heirs of Khyber police martyrs given cheques

BARA: Heirs of several police martyrs were given compensation cheques at a ceremony in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waseem Riaz handed over the cheques and monthly pensions to the heirs of the cops, who had died in the line of duty.

On the occasion, the DPO said that they were working for the welfare of the police personnel and they would provide all the basic facilities to the Khyber Police, as are available to the police force of other districts. He said that the heirs of the martyrs would now receive a monthly pension.

He further said that funds had been approved for the personnel, who could not afford their medical expenses and the money would be distributed among them soon.