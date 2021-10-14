Heirs of Khyber police martyrs given cheques

BARA: Heirs of several police martyrs were given compensation cheques at a ceremony in Khyber tribal district on Wednesday.
District Police Officer (DPO) Waseem Riaz handed over the cheques and monthly pensions to the heirs of the cops, who had died in the line of duty.
On the occasion, the DPO said that they were working for the welfare of the police personnel and they would provide all the basic facilities to the Khyber Police, as are available to the police force of other districts. He said that the heirs of the martyrs would now receive a monthly pension.
He further said that funds had been approved for the personnel, who could not afford their medical expenses and the money would be distributed among them soon.
ABBOTTABAD: A day-long orientation session for media persons was held at a local hotel to impart media skills and...
MARDAN: Awami National Party central Vice-President Ameer Haider Hoti on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to launch an operation against professional beggars and drug addicts in Peshawar...
PESHAWAR: A police officer embraced martyrdom when unidentified assailants opened fire on him soon after he left his...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Public Accounts Committee on Wednesday directed the Health Department to...
PESHAWAR: Contractors from Bajaur tribal district have asked the government to take action against Communication and...