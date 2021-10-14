2 arrested in triple murder case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police claims to have arrested two of the four accused in the murder case of three people, police officials said on Wednesday.

They said a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP), Circle, Hafiz Muhammad Adnan during raid arrested Azam and his son Yousaf Khan.

The arrested persons were allegedly involved in the killing of three people including Ahmad Khan, his son Naseebullah and nephew Allauddin.

The incident took place in Zafarabad locality a couple of days back .The motive of the killing was said to be an honour-related issue between the two families.

The assailants opened fire on them when they were returning home after performing fajr prayer, the sources added.