High risk of high-rise

Murree is situated on a slope and any heavy structure erected on it could cause a catastrophic loss of life and property in case of an earthquake.
For this reason, most of the old buildings had thick stone foundations and walls, while the rest of the buildings were created with wood, in order to reduce the overall weight of the structure. The houses also did not have more than two stories. Given that high-rise buildings in the area could pose a threat to people, the authorities should ensure that no new building constructed in Murree is high-rise. Also, lighter weight materials should be used in construction as practised in the past .
Asad A Khan
London
If the recent voting pattern is taken as a yardstick of popularity, the PTI’s popularity certainly seems to be on...
The rising economy of China and its vast political influence has helped it emerge as a global power. This economic...
The time has come to switch from conventional farming to organic farming. When the Indian state Sikkim can emerge as...
According to some news reports,19 bureaucrats have gotten three housing units each in government schemes....
This refers to the letter 'You need a plan' by Arif Majeed. The writer has rightly suggested that Pakistan's economy...
It has been almost two years since the Modi government revoked two important constitutional provisions regarding...