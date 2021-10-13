Five held during anti-encroachment campaign

PESHAWAR: The district administration arrested five persons during an operation against encroachment in the Beri Bagh area here on Tuesday.
The administration launched an operation to reclaim the graveyard land from encroachment in Beri Bagh with the help of heavy machinery. A huge contingent of police was deployed to avoid any untoward incident.
Several illegal structures were demolished during the operation. Five persons were arrested for resisting the operation.
The administration said cases would be registered against these persons and operation would continue in all parts of the provincial capital.
