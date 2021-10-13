Popular Pashto folksinger awarded PhD degree

PESHAWAR: Noted Pashto folksinger Karan Khan was awarded PhD degree after he successfully defended his doctorate thesis at the Pashto Academy, University of Peshawar, here on Tuesday.

A large number of fans, literati and researcher scholars attended the event.

Karan Khan, popular folksinger and a resident of Swat gave a presentation of his doctorate thesis titled ‘Pakhto Manzoom Adab Ke Jadeed Asnaaf’ (Modern literary genres in poetic tradition of Pashto).

Prof Nasruallah Jan Wazir while chairing the event said that poetry and music had many things in common. He said that such quality research work would prove beneficial for not only research students but also would help Pashto folk artistes to do novel experiences.