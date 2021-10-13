Queen Elizabeth II in rare outing!

London: Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday used a walking stick for the first time at a major public event, as she attended a church service at London’s Westminster Abbey.
The 95-year-old monarch stepped out of the car in which she was travelling with daughter Princess Anne holding a black stick — a rare sight for the record-breaking monarch.
Moscow: Tuesday talks in Moscow between Russian and US officials to resolve a diplomatic standoff ended without any...
London: Harry Potter author JK Rowling on Tuesday released her first children’s Christmas book, inspired by lockdown...
Tripoli: Fifteen migrants drowned after two boats capsized off Libya in the latest “tragic loss of life” on the...
Washington: Texas’ Republican governor Gregg Abbott on Tuesday announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates...
Sydney: Two teenagers were charged on Tuesday over an alleged attack that left 14 kangaroos dead on Australia’s east...
Tokyo: Japan’s ruling conservatives unveiled their campaign platform on Tuesday, saying they would aim to boost...