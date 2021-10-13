 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Queen Elizabeth II in rare outing!

World
AFP
October 13, 2021

London: Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday used a walking stick for the first time at a major public event, as she attended a church service at London’s Westminster Abbey.

The 95-year-old monarch stepped out of the car in which she was travelling with daughter Princess Anne holding a black stick — a rare sight for the record-breaking monarch.

