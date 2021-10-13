 
Wednesday October 13, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

PML-N marks coup anniversary

Karachi
October 13, 2021

Observing October 12 as a black day to mark the 22st anniversary of the overthrow of the PML-N’s elected government by Gen Pervez Musharraf, speakers at a seminar on Tuesday criticised the undemocratic actions taken in the country. The seminar was organised by the PML-N Karachi chapter at the Muslim League House.

More From Karachi
More From Latest