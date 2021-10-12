Four die of Covid-19, 50 test positive in twin cities

Islamabad: The fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreak that, according to health experts has started losing intensity in Pakistan has claimed another four lives from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while as many as 50 more patients have been diagnosed with the infection from the region that is the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the twin cities after June 29 this year.

It is important that to date, a total of 2,112 patients belonging to ICT and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19. The positivity rate of the infection in the region has been recorded relatively higher in the last 24 hours as it has been recorded as 2.32 per cent in Rawalpindi and 1.4 per cent in ICT. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the federal capital against 2,712 tests conducted in the last 24 hours at a positivity rate of 1.4 per cent.

He said the teams of health department are responding with due diligence but people must follow SOPs for both COVID-19 and dengue fever. The virus has claimed one more life from ICT taking death toll from the federal capital to 932 while three patients from Rawalpindi district have lost lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours that has taken death toll from the district to 1,180 on Monday.

Confirmation of 40 new patients from ICT in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 106,153 of which 103,210 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from ICT has been recorded as 2,011 on Monday after recovery of 105 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another 10 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to 35,766 of which 34,239 patients have achieved cure. According to the district health department, a total of 27 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town on Monday while 320 confirmed patients of the illness from the district were in home isolation.